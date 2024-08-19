Mass. Pike closes in Charlton due to multiple crashes

The Massachusetts Turnpike was closed, briefly in both directions, in Charlton on Monday afternoon due to multiple crashes, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Images from the scene showed several trucks involved in multiple crashes.

MassDOT said on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 3 p.m. that Interstate 90 eastbound was closed at exit 85 due to "multiple crashes." About 15 minutes later, they provided an update, saying that the highway is now closed in both directions.

The westbound side of the highway reopened by about 3:40 p.m., but all eastbound traffic was still being moved off at Exit 78, according to MassDOT. Interstate 84 was also closed at I-90 and being detoured onto Route 20.

In #Charlton, I-90 WB has now reopened. I-90 EB remains closed, all I-90 EB traffic is being detoured off at exit 78, and I-84 EB is closed at I-90, with detour to Route 20. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 19, 2024

There was no immediate word on injuries.

No further details were immediately available. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.

Images showed a tractor-trailer that appeared to have spun around at one crash site, with at least one damaged vehicle near by. At another site, a Jeep was flipped on its roof near a box truck and a tractor-trailer on the side of the highway.

NBC10 Boston A crash involving trucks on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.