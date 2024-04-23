Boston

Serious crash on Mass. Pike in Brighton backs up highway

An SUV was seen propped up on the bed of a pickup truck at the scene

By Asher Klein

A car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A serious crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Tuesday afternoon was causing heavy traffic toward the city.

Massachusetts State Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes around the crash on the highway in Brighton.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation characterized the crash as a rollover. An SUV was seen propped up on the bed of a pickup truck at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Boston news

forecast 6 hours ago

Sunny with mild temperatures Tuesday before more April showers arrive

Boston Apr 22

Boston schools join Gaza war campus protest; Kraft speaks out against Columbia

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us