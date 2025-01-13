i-95

Truck crash closes lane on interchange from Mass. Pike to I-95

The truck appeared to have slid all the way into a pond by the I-90-to-I-95 ramp's roadway, but didn't appear badly damaged

By Asher Klein

A crashed truck being hauled back onto a ramp connecting the Massachusetts Turnpike and I-95 in Weston on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.
A crash sent a truck into a ditch on a major highway connection near Boston Monday afternoon, affecting traffic, officials said.

The crash took place on the ramp from the eastbound Massachusetts Turnpike to Interstate 95 in Weston, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The left lane was closed.

No one was hurt in the two-vehicle crash, state police said. The crash was reported about 2 p.m.

A heavy-duty tow truck could be seen pulling the box truck back onto the roadway — the truck appeared to have slid all the way into a pond by the roadway, but didn't appear badly damaged.

A crashed truck being hauled back onto a ramp connecting the Massachusetts Turnpike and I-95 in Weston on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

The ramps connecting the highways have been part of a major rehabilitation project which has necessitated overnight closures.

