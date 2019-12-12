Local
Massachusetts Turnpike

Mass. Pike Crash Involving Tractor Trailer Closes 4 Lanes in Westboro

Massachusetts State Police say at least one of the vehicles was on fire and an entrapment was reported

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

State police are on scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro.

Police say a sedan and tractor trailer were involved in a crash on Interstate 90 eastbound Thursday night.

At least one of the vehicles was on fire and an entrapment was reported, according to police.

Local

Those traveling in the area should expect lengthy delays and lane closures.

Left and center travel lanes were closed in both directions. Westbound lanes have since reopened.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston’s SkyRanger helicopter showed the area after two of four lanes had reopened.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

The crash is under investigation. 

