Mass. Pike crash leaves truck beside MBTA commuter train tracks in Allston

A car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike sent a truck partially onto the adjacent MBTA Commuter Rail tracks in Boston Friday afternoon, during the afternoon rush.

Video from the scene showed the box truck striding a fence separating the highway, Interstate 90, and the train tracks in the Allston neighborhood. Several other vehicles were stopped near the truck.

Traffic was backed up heading into Boston.

State police said Friday night that minor injuries were reported in the crash, which left the two right lanes closed.

The MBTA didn't say if train service had been impacted, but state police said the truck partially blocked the area around the tracks.

No further information was immediately available.