Truck rolls over, blocking Mass. Pike west near I-495 through evening commute

The Massachusetts Turnpike was blocked headed west by a rolled-over truck in the Hopkinton/Westborough area Thursday, officials said, and the closure was expected to last through rush hour.

The incident was at mile 106, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. They said traffic was being detoured at Route 9, Exit 111, and that it was expected that the westbound side of the highway would stay closed through the evening commute.

In #Hopkinton, I-90 WB closed at mile marker 106 due to truck rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 19, 2024

"Drivers traveling through the affected areas should avoid the area, expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution," MassDOT said in a statement.

There were injuries and hazardous materials spilled in the crash near I-495, according to the Westborough Fire Department, which shared images from the scene, including a truck on its side in the road, perpendicular to the direction of travel.

They didn't share the severity of the injuries.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Firefighters are working a truck rollover with injuries and hazardous materials spill on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound prior to Interstate 495. Massachusetts Turnpike is CLOSED. @WBZTraffic @telegramdotcom @WCVB @lbostonfk pic.twitter.com/7jMdw2uuNq — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 19, 2024

Firefighters said that a fuel leak involving the crash was contained and the truck was being moved to one side of the highway so traffic could get by. They expected to have traffic moving by about 3:50 p.m.

Update Westborough Massachusetts Turnpike - Fuel leak is contained and crews are relocating vehicle to one lane to get traffic moving. ETA 30 minutes. @WBZTraffic @telegramdotcom @WCVB @MassDOT pic.twitter.com/kXh70FdXqV — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 19, 2024

Traffic was at a standstill behind the crash.