Truck rolls over, blocking Mass. Pike west near I-495 through evening commute

There were injuries and hazardous materials spilled in the crash near I-495, according to the Westborough Fire Department, which shared images from the scene

By Asher Klein

A truck that rolled over on Interstate 90 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.
The Massachusetts Turnpike was blocked headed west by a rolled-over truck in the Hopkinton/Westborough area Thursday, officials said, and the closure was expected to last through rush hour.

The incident was at mile 106, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. They said traffic was being detoured at Route 9, Exit 111, and that it was expected that the westbound side of the highway would stay closed through the evening commute.

"Drivers traveling through the affected areas should avoid the area, expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution," MassDOT said in a statement.

There were injuries and hazardous materials spilled in the crash near I-495, according to the Westborough Fire Department, which shared images from the scene, including a truck on its side in the road, perpendicular to the direction of travel.

They didn't share the severity of the injuries.

Firefighters said that a fuel leak involving the crash was contained and the truck was being moved to one side of the highway so traffic could get by. They expected to have traffic moving by about 3:50 p.m.

Traffic was at a standstill behind the crash.

