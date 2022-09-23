Local

Expect Delays on Mass. Pike in Westborough Due to Fiery Rollover Crash

Serious injuries have been reported in the rollover crash on I-90 near mile marker 107, according to the Westborough Fire Department and Massachusetts Department of Transportation

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Delays are expected after a serious crash Friday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough.

The Westborough Fire Department and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed Interstate 90 westbound was closed at mile marker 107 after the fiery rollover crash.

Westborough Fire later said one lane had been opened for traffic. The others will remain closed for Massachusetts State Police.

Several photos posted to Twitter by people stuck in traffic showed a lengthy backup. One woman said on Twitter that she had been parked on the highway for more than 30 minutes, and that most cars had their engines off with people standing outside their vehicles on the side of I-90.

Drivers were encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, and both agencies said serious injuries have been reported.

Westborough Fire said multiple units responded to the scene after they received calls saying two people had been injured, including one who was unconscious.

No other details were immediately available, including how many vehicles were involved. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

