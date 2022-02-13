Mass. Police Department Posts Chance to Surprise That Not-So-Special Valentine

As many look for ways to celebrate their special Valentine this weekend, one Massachusetts police department hopes some members of the public won't forget to work out something special for their not-so-special ex-Valentine.

"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with illegal drugs or weapons in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest," Holden Police posted on their department Facebook account early last week.

Holden Police also encouraged people to offer "additional referrals," beyond those that may be ex-Valentines.

"This Valentine’s Day special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy," the department posted. "This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner."

Other police departments nationwide are also working to track down possible criminal activity, according to Holden Police.

"This special is too sweet to pass up," they posted. "Our operators are standing by at 508 829-4444!"