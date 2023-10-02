Police in Mass. monitoring search for missing girl in NY

People in western Massachusetts should keep an eye out for a 9-year-old girl who's the subject of a massive search in upstate New York, police say.

They may already be aware of the search for Charlotte Sena, after an Amber Alert was issued for her out of Gansevoort, New York, north of Albany, Sunday morning. The region affected by the alert stretches into western Massachusetts and southwestern Vermont.

Charlotte may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, where her family was camping over the weekend, according to New York State Police. More than 100 people scoured the park Sunday by land, air and water Sunday, and the park remained closed Monday as the search continued.

"We just want her returned safely like any parent would," Charlotte's family said in a statement pleading for help in finding the girl. "No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all."

Massachusetts State Police have no information suggesting that Charlotte may have been taken into the state, where there was no active search on Monday, but police in western Massachusetts were familiar with the case and monitoring for the girl, spokesman Dave Procopio said, urging people in the area to be aware of the case and keep an eye out for her as well.

Procopio noted that western Massachusetts residents are close enough to the Albany area that they may have received the Amber Alert about Charlotte, as MassLive reported some did.

Questions about Charlotte that were sent to Vermont State Police on Monday were referred to New York State Police.

Charlotte, a fourth grader from nearby Greenfield, had been riding her bike around a loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after 15 minutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said. The alert described her as a white girl with blonde hair and green eyes who is about 4 feet 6 inches tall (1.37 meters).

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.