As Mass. Preps for Storm, Parking Bans Announced for Sunday

As New England football fans prepare to watch their former hometown quarterback play for a different team in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Mother Nature is delivering a whole other challenge for officials in the region to tackle.

Several cities and towns in Central and Southern Massachusetts have already issued snow emergencies for Sunday, as an incoming storm is forecast to drop up to half a foot of snow on the area.

Worcester announced a parking ban beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, with no parking allowed on either side of primary arteries, bus routes and roads downstown. Parking will be limited to just the odd numbered side of the street elsewhere, and the city's public parking garages will be open for free for the duration of the ban.

Parking bans have also been announced for Brockton, Dartmouth, Fitchburg, New Bedford and Randolph, beginning as early as 6 a.m. Sunday in New Bedford.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan on Saturday declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, meaning there is no parking allowed on any city streets. Several lots and garages have been identified as off-street parking alternatives.

For some, however, the game is the easily the most important event of the day, as shoppers flocked to grocery stores Saturday to get their gameday meal ingredients.

“We’re not the type that run out and stock up on bred and milk. I just go out in whatever weather," said Mike Gollub, who was out picking up some last-minute items for his wife Saturday.

"We’re New Englanders. Ready for the game. Ready for the storm. Bring it on."