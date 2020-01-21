Local
Mass. Professor Charged in Northboro Rape, Human Trafficking Investigation

John Clayton IV, 63, of Northboro, is facing seven counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of rape and two counts of intimidation of a witness

By Melissa Buja

A Massachusetts community college professor is being held on bail after being charged with numerous counts of human trafficking and two counts of rape, state police said.

John Clayton IV, 63, of Northboro, appeared in Worcester Superior Court on Tuesday after turning himself into state police Tuesday, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Clayton was charged with seven counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of rape, and two counts of intimidation of a witness, police said.

State and local authorities began a human trafficking investigation into Clayton in May 2018, according to police.

"Investigators identified multiple women whom, as alleged by the evidence, were targeted, manipulated, and exploited by Clayton. Generally, the victims allegedly preyed upon by the defendant were drug-addicted, engaged in prostitution, isolated from support, and having very little financial means," police said.

Clayton, a former teacher for Worcester Public Schools and a current adjunct professor at Quinsigamond Community College, is being held on $15,000 bail.

