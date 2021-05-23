Mass. Reports 287 More Confirmed COVID Cases, 5 New Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 287 new confirmed COVID cases and 5 more deaths Sunday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 659,533 and the death toll to 17,463 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have lowered, resulting in Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision last week to lift the state’s COVID restrictions on May 29.

The state’s seven-day average positive test rate for COVID-19 fell to 0.93% on Sunday, after dropping under 1% on Saturday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 257. Of those currently hospitalized, 75 are listed as being in intensive care units and 45 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases continued to fall, dropping to 10,062 on Sunday from 10,366 Saturday.

Almost 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Sunday, including more than 4 million first doses and more than 3.1 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been nearly 240,000 doses of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,438,241 Massachusetts residents had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday. Gov. Charlie Baker set a goal to have 4.1 million fully vaccinated people by June 1.