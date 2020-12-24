Mass. Reports 5,655 More COVID-19 Cases, 76 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 5,655 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 76 deaths.

There have now been 328,307 confirmed cases and 11,706 deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has slightly decreased to 5.76%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increase to 2,095. Of that number, 409 were listed as being in intensive care units and 232 are intubated, according to DPH.

A series of new restrictions aimed at reducing the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the state goes into effect Saturday. The new rules, announced by Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday, will continue until at least Jan. 10.

The temporary rules will require businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, performance venues and “sectors not otherwise addressed” to limit their capacity to a maximum of 25%.

Social gatherings will be limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside, according to Baker.

Additionally, hospitals will be required to cease most elective surgeries until the new restrictions are lifted.