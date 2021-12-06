Local

Mass. Residents Lose Power as Winds Whip

Thousands of people in Massachusetts were without power Monday night as strong winds and heavy rain slammed the region.

As of around 10:30 p.m., more than 6,300 customers had no electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At midnight, there were still about 4,800 customers without power.

There were reports of downed trees and power lines across the state.

The wind was expected to gust at times from 40 to 50 mph, with isolated gusts to 60 mph expected on Cape Cod. Gusts up to 40 mph were anticipated overnight, with wind as heavy as 35 mph still forecast Tuesday morning.

