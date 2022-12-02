Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month.

National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.

Eversource electricity customers saw increases between 19% and 30%.

“The other day we got our bill and my wife said to me, ‘Kevin, the bill came’ and she pounced out that number and I was like, I totally blocked it out, because it was absurd,” National Grid customer Kevin DeForge said, “from a $90 bill a month to $360 some odd dollars.”

National Grid released energy saving tips like turning off lights when you leave a room, setting your water heater at 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and turn down your heat supply when you’re not in a particular room.

If this job market is so hot, why are major companies like Meta and Amazon cutting so many jobs?

Meanwhile, on Friday, the new jobs numbers came out for the U.S. -- 263,000 jobs were added in November.

Boston College economics Professor Brian Bethune says about 30,000 to 40,000 government jobs being added helped the total number.

Prof. Bethune said the private sector also did relatively well.

“But in general, every month we see a slight decline,” Bethune said.

In November, Amazon and Meta were among major businesses to shed workers, but Bethune told NBC10 Boston that was because those companies over hired while coming out of the pandemic.

The national unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in November, and average hourly earnings went up 0.6%.