Mass., RI announce largest offshore wind selection in New England history

Massachusetts' next helping of offshore wind power won't be as significant as it could have been, and what was being touted as a tri-state partnership to make big advancements towards a region run on cleaner power appears to have largely fizzled.

Gov. Maura Healey's office announced Friday that Massachusetts selected a total 2,678 megawatts of offshore wind power spread across all three projects that made bids earlier this year, out of a maximum 3,600 MW sought by the state. Rhode Island simultaneously selected 200 MW from one of the projects, resulting in 2,878 MW total selected out of what was envisioned as up to 6,000 MW split between three states.

Connecticut, which was originally part of a tri-state partnership that wind advocates have long called for, was not mentioned in the announcement from Healey's office.

Massachusetts selected 1,087 MW of the 1,287 MW SouthCoast Wind project, with the remaining 200 MW going to Rhode Island. Massachusetts also chose to take the entire 791 MW New England Wind 1 project and up to 800 MW of the 1,200 MW Vineyard Wind 2 project, Healey's office said.

"Today we are proud to announce that, along with our partners in Rhode Island, we are taking an important step towards energy independence, cleaner air and transforming our economy. Simply put, we are going big," Healey said. "This selection is New England's and Massachusetts’ largest offshore wind selection to date. We'll power 1.4 million more Massachusetts homes with clean, renewable energy, create thousands of good, union jobs, and generate billions of dollars in economic activity. The world will look to New England for the future of clean energy."

"Today marks a historic milestone for Rhode Island and Massachusetts as we join forces to drive the largest offshore wind procurement in New England's history," added Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee. “With this project, Rhode Island is taking a significant step forward in meeting our Act on Climate goals and building a clean energy economy that benefits all Rhode Islanders. Together with Massachusetts, we are setting a precedent for regional collaboration in clean energy and advancing a sustainable, resilient future."

Information on the prices Massachusetts and Rhode Island ratepayers will have to pay for the power generated by the projects was not available Friday, and Healey and McKee's offices said it would be made public when contracts are filed for public utilities approval in each state in December.