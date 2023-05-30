Mass. RMV Hit by System Outage Affecting Driver's Licenses

A system outage was preventing some transactions from going through at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Tuesday and affected some AAA transactions as well.

Transactions involving driver's licenses and permits, as well as IDs, couldn't go through Tuesday, according to the RMV. They didn't immediately share why.

The RMV's website and social media accounts shared this message as of 10 a.m.: "Due to a statewide system issue, the RMV and AAA locations are unable to processes Permit/License/ID related transactions. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The RMV's Twitter account responded to people noting the outage by saying, "We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible," and noting that an update will be shared "as soon as one becomes available."

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.