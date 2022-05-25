Police Patrols Increased at Some Schools in Mass. After Texas Shooting

A day after at least 19 children were murdered at a school in Uvalde, Texas, communities in Massachusetts are grappling with how to keep children safe and talk to them about the shooting. At least two communities increased police presence at their schools Wednesday.

The Tewksbury Police Department and the Medfield Police Department wrote about the added presence at their respective school districts on Twitter and offered their condolences to those in Uvalde.

Medfield police emphasized that there is no current threat to the community. The added patrols were intended to help families and school staff feel more comfortable.

In light of The tragedy in Texas, we will have increased police presence at all of our local schools. There is no current threat to our community. It is our hope to help staff and families feel more comfortable and protected. — Medfield Police (@MedfieldPolice) May 25, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I just want to find her well and alive,” said Jesse Rodriguez, the father of a Robb Elementary School student. “She’s a baby. She’s 10. She’s innocent.” Rodriguez told Telemundo San Antonio that he had not been able to find his daughter, Annabelle, at any of the nearby hospitals since the shooting happened.

Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said his department would have an added police presence for similar reasons Wednesday.

He reacted to the horror in Texas on social media: “What has happened in Uvalde, Texas is incomprehensible. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with all those who are suffering from this senseless tragedy. It just doesn’t make any sense. These kids didn’t deserve this."

(1of 2)To our community,



What has happened in Uvalde, Texas is incomprehensible. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with all those who are suffering from this senseless tragedy. It just doesn’t make any sense. These kids didn’t deserve this. pic.twitter.com/0mRgYbp68o — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) May 25, 2022