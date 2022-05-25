Police Patrols Increased at Some Schools in Mass. After Texas Shooting

A day after at least 19 children were murdered at a school in Uvalde, Texas, communities in Massachusetts are grappling with how to keep children safe and talk to them about the shooting. At least two communities increased police presence at their schools Wednesday.
The Tewksbury Police Department and the Medfield Police Department wrote about the added presence at their respective school districts on Twitter and offered their condolences to those in Uvalde.
Medfield police emphasized that there is no current threat to the community. The added patrols were intended to help families and school staff feel more comfortable.
Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said his department would have an added police presence for similar reasons Wednesday.
He reacted to the horror in Texas on social media: “What has happened in Uvalde, Texas is incomprehensible. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with all those who are suffering from this senseless tragedy. It just doesn’t make any sense. These kids didn’t deserve this."