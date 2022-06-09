Mass. Senate Expected to Override Gov. Charlie Baker's Driver's License Bill Veto

The Massachusetts Senate is expected to override Gov. Charlie Baker's veto of a bill that would allow immigrants without legal status the right to obtain a driver's license.

Supporters of the legislation camped out in front of the State House overnight on Thursday in anticipation for the Senate vote.

The bill was approved Wednesday by the Massachusetts House on Wednesday over Gov. Baker's veto.

Critics of the legislation, including Gov. Baker have suggested that the bill could lead to illegal voting.

“I can see someone who is lying about who they are, now having a Massachusetts license that shows they’re somebody else," said Rep. Steven Xiarhos (R), of Barnstable.

Supporters call it historic and say it will allow tens of thousands of people to drive to work and school legally.

“In order to get an application driver’s license as a non-status person, you’ll need either a passport or letter of nationality from your country of origin," said Speaker of the House, Rep. Ron Mariano (D).

If the Senate votes to override the legislation, as expected, the bill would become law immediately, but wouldn’t go into effect until July 2023.