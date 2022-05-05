Mass. Senate to Debate Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants

The Massachusetts State Senate will debate whether undocumented immigrants should be able to get drivers’ licenses in formal session Thursday morning.

A similar bill has already passed in that House with a veto-proof majority. Gov. Charlie Baker has expressed his opposition to the measure, which would allow Massachusetts residents without legal immigration status to apply for a standard state driver's license, provided they show certain documents proving their identity.

Senators have described the differences in the House and Senate versions as “technical in nature” and have said they will make sure they have sufficient votes for an override as well.

A bill that would allow undocumented immigrants the chance to get driver's licenses in Massachusetts passed the House 120-36.

Last week, Senate President Karen Spilka said that as a granddaughter of immigrants, she has been a long-time supporter of the Work and Family Mobility Act and is pleased to see it move forward.

“The ability to get behind a wheel and drive to work, or take your child to a doctor’s appointment, is something that many of us might take for granted," Spilka said. "But for many immigrants, it serves as a barrier to being able to put food on the table or care for their families.”

Senators are scheduled to begin discussing the bill at 11 a.m. Thursday.