Mass. Senior Accepted to All Ivy League Schools Makes Her Choice

"The college admissions process, really know one knows what's going to happen, so there is no point in just not trying," Roberta Hannah said

A Massachusetts high school senior who was accepted to all eight Ivy League colleges has decided to attend Columbia University in New York City.

Roberta Hannah, of Springfield, told WWLP-TV she plans to major in biochemistry and African-American studies. 

Hannah chose Columbia because she was so impressed by the professors in the topics she plans to study. She said she also enjoyed the "vibe" of the campus, located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

"Don't let your obstacles define you," she said. "It's really not necessarily your credentials that will get you there but more so your personality. The college admissions process, really know one knows what's going to happen, so there is no point in just not trying."

Hannah is a senior at Springfield High School of Science and Technology.

