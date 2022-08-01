Local

sports betting

Mass. Lawmakers Reach Agreement on Sports Betting Legislation

The agreement came at the last minute, less than two weeks after the House Speaker said lawmakers were "far apart" on the topic

By Matt Fortin

AP

The Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, according to a tweet early Monday from House Speaker Ron Mariano.

The legislation would allow for wagering on both professional and collegiate sports in the Bay State, according to Speaker Mariano's tweet.

The Speaker thanked other lawmakers for "recognizing the incredible economic opportunity that legalized sports betting presents."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Less than two weeks ago, Speaker Mariano said House and Senate negotiators were "far apart" on the legislation. One of the major discussion points was whether or not to allow collegiate sports betting in addition to professional sports.

If signed by Governor Baker, Massachusetts will join 30 other states and Washington D.C. in legalizing sports betting.

More Mass. Legislature News

Mass. Legislature 2 hours ago

Mass. Senate Adopts Expansion Of Dangerousness Law

climate change 2 hours ago

Climate Policy Sent Back To Baker With Sweeteners

This article tagged under:

sports bettingMassachusettsHouse Speaker Ronald Mariano
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us