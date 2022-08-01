Mass. Lawmakers Reach Agreement on Sports Betting Legislation

The Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, according to a tweet early Monday from House Speaker Ron Mariano.

I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to MA. (1/2) — Speaker Ron Mariano (@RonMariano) August 1, 2022

The legislation would allow for wagering on both professional and collegiate sports in the Bay State, according to Speaker Mariano's tweet.

The Speaker thanked other lawmakers for "recognizing the incredible economic opportunity that legalized sports betting presents."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Less than two weeks ago, Speaker Mariano said House and Senate negotiators were "far apart" on the legislation. One of the major discussion points was whether or not to allow collegiate sports betting in addition to professional sports.

If signed by Governor Baker, Massachusetts will join 30 other states and Washington D.C. in legalizing sports betting.