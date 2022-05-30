Local

Mass. State Park Closures Begin Early on Steamy Memorial Day

Walden Pond State Reservation closed by nearly 9:15 a.m.

By Asher Klein

Massachusetts residents were getting out of the house and flocking to parks on Memorial Day -- so much so that several parks were closed by the morning.

Three state parks were closed by Monday morning, with one not accepting anyone for the rest of the day.

That's Walden Pond State Reservation, which had reached maximum capacity by 9:13 a.m.

Cochituate State Park and Scusset Beach State Reservation hit capacity as well, and were closed to new people for several hours.

Keep track of park closures on the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation's closure dashboard here.

Temperatures were heating up Monday and headed near 90 degrees in some parts of the region.

A hot day with rise in humidity, highs touch 90s

