Mass. State Police Investigating Rollover on 93 Southbound Ramp in Boston

A man and woman reportedly fled the scene of a rollover in Boston early Saturday morning, police said.

Massachusetts state troopers responded to a rollover on the ramp to 93 Southbound at Purchase and Congress Streets in Boston shortly after 12 a.m.

— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 17, 2020

The man and woman are believed to have fled the scene in the direction of the Financial District. There are no known injuries, according to police.

The road was cleared as of 12:14 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing by Massachusetts State Police. No further information was immediately available.