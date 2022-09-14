Car Leads Police on 21-Mile Chase on Flat Tires, Troopers Say

A man who traveled over 21 miles on flat tires during a pursuit with Massachusetts State Police has been taken into custody and is expected in court Wednesday, according to officials.

Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger, which they say had been stolen out of Rhode Island and fled from Worcester police, at around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 190 in Sterling, according to an MSP spokesperson.

The Charger fled, and the trooper pursued, while other troopers used tire deflation devices ahead of the car, the spokesperson said. The driver allegedly drove over the "stingers", and continued to flee on Route 2 eastbound with flat tires.

A state police sergeant was eventually able to box the car in just before 3:20 a.m. on Route 2 east in Concord, after it had traveled over 21 miles with flat tires, according to MSP.

The only person in the car, a man, was taken into police custody. Three cruisers were hit and damaged by the suspect's car, while he tried to avoid being captured, police said.