Local

Massachusetts

Police Locate Wilbraham Man After Silver Alert Issued

Paul Pirro, 70, has been located, Wilbraham police said late Sunday night.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police say they have located a 70-year-old man from Wilbraham, Massachusetts, who had last been seen early Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police issued a Silver Alert for Paul Pirro, saying his last known location was in Hampden around 6:15 a.m. and asking for the public's help.

Wilbraham police said Pirro had been located as of 10:20 p.m. and thanked all of the agencies who assisted in the matter. Police did not say where the man was found. No other information was provided.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettswilbraham
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us