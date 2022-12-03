Mass. State Police K-9 Involved in Search for Missing Acton Man

Police in Acton, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help as they search for a missing 83-year-old man.

Acton police say they were notified around 6:15 p.m. Friday that Huanlu Wang was missing from the area of 960 Main St.

According to police, Wang is known to walk the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail and to travel long distances from his home at times.

Wang was last seen wearing a black jacket and baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Wang's whereabouts, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to call the Acton Police Department at 978-929-7711.