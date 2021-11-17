Multi-Town State Police Pursuit Ends With Arrest

A Massachusetts State Police pursuit ended with an arrest on I-93 southbound near Boston's Dorchester neighborhood around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The chase began in Framingham on the Massachusetts Turnpike. One person is in custody.

The incident began when a witness called police to report an erratic driver on Route 90 eastbound in Hopkinton. A trooper found the car shortly after 1 a.m. and tried to stop it, but the driver did not pullover, which prompted the pursuit.

The fleeing car went into a construction zone on 90 eastbound in Southborough, which is when the chase ended, police said. A short time later, the trooper noticed that the car was gone.

The chase resumed with the help of other state troopers, who went ahead along the route of the approaching suspect and deployed tire deflation devices at multiple points.

All four tires of the car deflated and the car eventually came to stop on Route I-93 south in Dorchester. The driver was evaluated on scene by Boston EMS, taken into custody and transported back to the State Police-Charlton Barracks for booking.