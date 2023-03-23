Mass. State Police Rifle Stolen From Cruiser at Malden Residence

A Massachusetts State Police rifle was stolen from a locked cruiser parked overnight at a Malden housing complex, the agency said Thursday.
Investigators believe that whoever took the rifle forced their way into the cruiser. The gun, a department-issued patrol rifle, had been secured in a mount, police said.
There is no indication the rifle was used after being stolen, according to police.
The investigation into what happened remains ongoing.
