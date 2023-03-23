Local

theft

Mass. State Police Rifle Stolen From Cruiser at Malden Residence

The gun, a department-issued patrol rifle, had been secured in a mount, police said

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts State Police rifle was stolen from a locked cruiser parked overnight at a Malden housing complex, the agency said Thursday.

Investigators believe that whoever took the rifle forced their way into the cruiser. The gun, a department-issued patrol rifle, had been secured in a mount, police said.

There is no indication the rifle was used after being stolen, according to police.

The investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Malden news

mbta Mar 17

Man Threatened T Riders With Pet Rat at Malden Station, Police Say

murder Mar 16

Malden Man Pleads Guilty in Plot to Have Killer ‘Eliminate' His Wife

Malden Mar 15

Suspected Robber Now Wanted for Murder in 79-Year-Old's Death in Malden

This article tagged under:

theftMassachusetts State PoliceMalden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us