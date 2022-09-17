Local

Massachusetts

Mass. State Police Searching Water for Missing Boater in North Brookfield

State and local police are searching Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield, Mass., for a missing boater

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A water search was underway late Saturday night in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, after a boater was believed to have gone missing.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a man went out boating on Lake Lashaway, and the boat later drifted back without the man onboard. Police believe the boat operator is in the water at this time.

The North Brookfield Police Department requested a state police helicopter around 9:44 p.m. to assist them in their search of the lake. Both agencies are involved in the search.

No other details were immediately available, including the man's name or age.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettswater searchmissing boaterNorth Brookfield
