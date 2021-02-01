Mass. State Police Sgt. Taken Into Custody, Off Duty Over Incident in NH

Massachusetts State Police took a member of their own department into custody Sunday on charges related to an allegation in New Hampshire, the department has confirmed.

Sgt. Bryan Erickson was also removed from duty and had all state police equipment confiscated when he was detained at his home Sunday morning, a department representative said Monday.

The news was first reported by The Boston Herald, which said the charges against Erickson are for an alleged assault. Massachusetts State Police couldn't confirm the charges against him, only that he was taken to Exeter, New Hampshire, for a court appearance.

Erickson will have a hearing on the status of his position at the department this week where an internal affairs investigation will begin, the representative said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Erickson had an attorney who could speak to the court proceeding.