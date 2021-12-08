Mass. State Police Trooper Charged With Domestic Assault and Battery

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was charged with domestic assault and battery this weekend, officials said.

Trooper David Allen was charged Sunday, a state police spokesman said. He didn't share further information about the incident beyond that it was reported by a 911 call from a victim.

Allen was relieved of duty and, on Tuesday, suspended without pay while an internal investigation and court proceedings take place.

It wasn't immediately clear if Allen had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

According to MassLive, court documents show that Allen, 43, is accused of hitting a family member in the face at a bar in North Brookfield. The state police spokesman couldn't confirm the details of that story.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.