Mass. State Police Union Issues Strong Statement on Violence at Local Beaches

Following the first major beach weekend of the season in New England, with temperatures stretching well into the 90s in areas, the State Police Association of Massachusetts issued a strongly-worded statement in response to unruly crowds along several shorelines.

Numerous incidents at Revere Beach and Carson Beach in South Boston resulted in the arrests of 12 people in all, ranging from cases of domestic assault to operating under the influence and illegal possession of a knife to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Arriving officers to the beaches were greeted with violence, disrespect and criminal behavior, according to the association.

“When our Troopers arrived, they were met with violence, disrespect, and criminal behavior… We will not let the safety of our community be jeopardized. These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”



Full Statement on Revere and Carson Beach:https://t.co/z61nCHk16v pic.twitter.com/VLiTD0MBd4 — State Police Association of Massachusetts (@MSPTroopers) May 22, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Going to the beach with family, friends and loved ones is a longtime treasured New England tradition," part of the statement read. "Everyone should be able to enjoy the beautiful weather and beachfront at DCR properties the Commonwealth has to offer.

"It is disheartening that a group of individuals have created such an unsafe environment that families, and other communities members are not able to partake at the beach without fear of violence."

As a result of the incidents on Saturday, additional officers were dispatched to Revere and Carson beaches on Sunday, when temperatures soared even higher.

"Message to the Public: We will not let the safety of our community be jeopardized," the statement read in part. "These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."