Mass. State Rep. Susan Gifford dies at age 64

Rep. Susan Williams Gifford of Wareham has died, a spokesperson announced Wednesday morning.

Gifford, the House minority whip who represented Middleborough, Carver and Wareham, died of cancer Tuesday, the spokesperson said, and passed peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was 64.

"Representative Gifford was a strong advocate for her district, her community, and her Constituents," former Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. "I am grateful for her friendship, and the more than two decades of service she provided to the 2nd Plymouth District and beyond. My heart goes out to her family and friends as we mourn the loss of an incredible advocate for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts."

First elected to the 2nd Plymouth House seat in 2002, Gifford previously served on the Wareham Board of Selectmen.

"Susan often said her number one priority as a legislator was 'putting people first' and she excelled at doing that, whether she was helping constituents resolve a problem or working on behalf of the residents of Carver, Middleboro, and Wareham to secure funding for critical local programs and projects," said House Minority Leader Bradley Jones Jr.

Speaker Ronald Mariano remembered her as a "tireless public servant."

"Susan was also kind, and a person of integrity, traits that allowed her to bring an invaluable perspective to her work here in the Legislature. On behalf of the entire House, I want to offer my condolences to Susan's family and loved ones as we mourn this devastating loss," Mariano said.

In addition to her position as third assistant minority leader, Gifford was the ranking Republican on the Joint Committee on Agriculture.

House Republicans said in a caucus statement that they were "deeply saddened" by her passing.

"Her death is a tremendous loss not only for the district, but also for the many family members, friends and colleagues whose lives she touched," the caucus said. "The Massachusetts House Republican Caucus extends its sincerest condolences to Susan’s husband, Mark, and to her family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time, and we hope they can take comfort in knowing that Susan leaves behind an enduring legacy of public service and dedication to helping others."

Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also expressed condolences.

"Susan reminded us all what it truly means to serve the people of the Commonwealth," Polito said. "The ripple effect of her loss will be felt throughout the communities that she served. Our hearts go out to her husband Mark and her family as we all mourn her loss."

In September, Gifford lost her primary contest to John Robert Gaskey of Carver, a Republican who is unopposed in the November election.

"Susan inspired conservative women across Massachusetts to engage in politics," MassGOP Chair Amy Carnevale said Wednesday. "Her leadership was defined by unwavering commitment to her values, coupled with a unique kindness that touched everyone she encountered. Susan's unyielding commitment to the residents of Carver, Middleboro, and Wareham was truly inspirational and serves as a high standard for all civil servants. This is an immeasurable loss for all of us."