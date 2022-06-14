Mass. State Reps Condemn Racist Texts Apparently Sent by Local Union

A Massachusetts state representative is condemning a text apparently sent by the Local 12 Plumbers Union that included racist language in discussing the Juneteenth holiday.

The text message, apparently sent to the union's 2,000 members from an automated system to remind them of the Juneteenth holiday, included a racist reference, State Representative Bud L. Williams, D-11th Hampden District, said in a statement.

"We as a community need to understand the distinctions between embracing the Juneteenth celebration and embracing education on the systemic oppression of people of color that is continuously perpetuated in American society and institutions. The difference lies in the very particular evil of American slavery that has long been abolished, and current injustices that are still ongoing," Williams, who is House chair of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion, wrote.

"The Local 12 Plumbers Union must swiftly condemn these remarks and quickly reprimand those responsible for disseminating such hurtful language as it damages the integrity and reputation of their well-known and respected organization," the statement continued.

NBC10 Boston was able to obtain a copy of the text message and a follow-up message sent to the union members apologizing for it, calling it "offensive, hurtful and wrong" and promising an internal assessment. The apology message also stated that there was an error in the previous text and that it was sent out before being reviewed.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Plumbers Local 12 for comment.