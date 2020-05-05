Local

Mass. State Trooper Delivers His Own Baby on the Side of the Road

The trooper and his wife were on their way to the hospital when they pulled over

By Abby Vervaeke

Mass. State Police

Massachusetts State Trooper George D’Amelio and his wife were on their way to the hospital last month when D’Amelio pulled his car over on the side of a highway and delivered his own baby.

D’Amelio was on duty that night when he received the call that his wife was going into labor, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The trooper quickly returned home to bring his wife to the hospital, but his unborn child had other plans, according to state police.

While driving on a highway in Bedford, New Hampshire, D’Amelio pulled his car over and delivered his baby boy, Jackson "Jack" D’Amelio, according to state police. 

On Friday, April 17 just after 9 p.m., Trooper George D’Amelio, assigned to State Police-Brookfield, received a call...

Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Monday, May 4, 2020

Baby Jackson and his parents are all doing well, according to Jack's grandmother's comment on the state police's Facebook post.

New Hampshire State Police Troopers Troopers Mark Dore and Brad Pierson, along with members of the Bedford, New Hampshire Fire Department, assisted D’Amelio with the delivery, according to the Facebook post.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us