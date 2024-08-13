Mass. State Trooper relieved of duty after being arrested in Mansfield

A Massachusetts State Trooper has been relieved of duty after he was arrested by Mansfield police over the weekend.

Trooper Richard Whelan is the subject of an internal affairs investigation, a process that will be informed by anything that happens during criminal proceedings, a state police spokesman said.

Whelan's cruiser, service revolver, taser, personal handgun and ammunition were seized, The Sun Chronicle reports.

Further information has not been released by state police at this time.

According to the Sun Chronicle, the 37-year-old was arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court on domestic assault and battery charges after he allegedly grabbed his 26-year-old girlfriend by the throat and shook her at his Mansfield home over the weekend.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Police responded to Whelan's house around 12:05 a.m. Saturday after they received a 911 call from a couple who was at Whelan's house after the group went to a Dierks Bentley concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield earlier in the evening, the Sun Chronicle said citing a police report.

Both Whelan and his girlfriend of two years reportedly denied an assault occurred. The case was continued to October for a pretrial conference, the Sun Chronicle said.