Mass. State Trooper Shot During Car Stop

A search is underway for a suspect who shot a Massachusetts State Trooper during a car stop in Barnstable, State Police confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30p.m. on Friday on Camp Street.

The trooper was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by another trooper. He was then taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital, police said.

State Police said the troopers injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect drive away after the shooting. Police are now searching for one or more people who were in the car.