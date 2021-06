A ransomware attack on the Steamship Authority of Massachusetts hampered operations Wednesday morning.

The largest ferry service to the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, the Steamship Authority issued a statement warning that traveling customers may be delayed as a result.

A "team of IT professionals" is working to assess the impact of the cyber attack, according to the Authority.

No further information was immediately available.