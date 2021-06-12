Mass. Steamship Authority Resumes Online Booking After Hit by Cyber Attack

The Steamship Authority of Massachusetts resumed its online booking of vehicle and ferry tickets Saturday, a week after its site was hit by a ransomware attack.

The Steamship Authority of Massachusetts launched a new website Friday where passengers can find tickets, schedules and information on parking.

Customers can also call the Mashpee Reservation Office to book travel, or do so in person at one of the Steamship Authority's five terminals.

Ships continued to run safely despite the cyberattack, but passengers were not able to book or change their reservations online or on the phone. Credit card use is available at terminals and parking lots though the authority still recommends that people use cash, which makes purchasing faster.

All restrictions on the time frame in which customers can book reservations have also been now lifted. Tickets can be booked through October 18, 2021.

The Steamship Authority has waived rescheduling and cancellation fees and will continue to honor existing reservations at terminals.

The Reservation Office extended its hours to 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Sunday to better assist customers.

"Thank you to our customers for their patience as we have worked to restore access to our reservations systems, and a special thank you to our employees for all of their hard work," The Steamship Authority tweeted.

Ransomware attacks involve malware that encrypts files on a device or network that results in the system becoming inoperable. Criminals behind these types of cyberattacks typically demand a ransom in exchange for the release of data.

Several major U.S. companies have been victims of cyberattacks recently, including JBS Foods, a major meat processing company, and on the Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. fuel pipeline.

