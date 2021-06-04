Mass. Steamship Authority, Still Dealing With Cyberattack, Launches New Ticketing Site

Ferry service from Cape Cod to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard continued to be impacted by a ransomware attack on Friday, when the boats' operator launched a new website where passengers can view ticket information.

The Steamship Authority of Massachusetts' new site offers schedules and information on parking while the main booking system remains down because of a cyberattack on Wednesday.

Ships are running safely, but passengers can't book or change their reservations online or on the phone. Credit card use is available at terminals and parking lots -- a change as of Friday -- the authority was still recommending that people use cash, which makes purchasing faster.

The Steamship Authority has waived rescheduling and cancellation fees and will continue to honor existing reservations at terminals.

"The Steamship Authority is continuing to work with our team internally, as well as with local, state, and federal officials externally, to address Wednesday's incident," representative Sean Driscoll said in a statement on Friday.

Ransomware attacks involve malware that encrypts files on a device or network that results in the system becoming inoperable. Criminals behind these types of cyberattacks typically demand a ransom in exchange for the release of data.

An epidemic of ransomware attacks has prompted Biden administration officials to deem them a national security threat. But what exactly is “ransomware” and how do these cyberattacks work?

Several major U.S. companies have been victims of cyberattacks recently, including a major meat processing company and an important oil pipeline.