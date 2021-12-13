Mass. Task Force 1 Helps With KY Tornado Relief

Massachusetts Task Force 1 has been deployed to Kentucky, where deadly tornadoes caused incredible devastation over the weekend.

Two members of the Task Force are already on scene, one logistics specialist helping with the incident support team as well as a communications specialist.

The Task Force will be restoring vital communication lines, like setting up additional cell services, while also helping to get rental cars for survivors and set them up with places to stay.

It's unclear how long the Task Force will be there, but a typical deployment is usually between one to two weeks.

"We’re completely self-sufficient when we deploy, we bring all of our tools, all of our equipment, our own various specialists, whether it’s medical specialists, search specialists, rescue, K-9’s, both live find and human remains," spokesman Tom Gatzunis said. “We go in ready to go.”

The Red Cross is also in the process of signing up local volunteers to help and could be headed to the Midwest in the next few days.