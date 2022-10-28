Mass. Tax Refunds Will Start To Flow On Tuesday

The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money will head out the door under the voter-approved tax cap law known as Chapter 62F, which taxpayers triggered for the first time since 1987 by delivering massive amounts of taxes. About 3 million taxpayers will receive a refund in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit worth about 14% of what they owed in state personal income tax in 2021, the spokesperson said.

The administration plans to distribute the refunds on a rolling basis through Dec. 15. The administration had previously estimated refunds of about 13% of income tax liabilities.

Taxpayers who owed state personal income tax last year and already filed their 2021 return are eligible and do not need to take any additional steps to receive their refunds.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The administration published a frequently asked questions page online with a calculator that taxpayers can use to estimate their forthcoming refunds.