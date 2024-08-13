Mass. teen dies from rare form of cancer

A Somerset, Massachusetts, community is rallying to support a family after a 17-year-old boy died from a rare form of cancer this weekend.

Zachary Deane, who was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in April, died Saturday, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR. Deane was a goalkeeper on the soccer team at Somerset Berkley Regional High School.

Deane's family tells WJAR that the cancer started on his prostate and spread to his bones, lungs and spine -- leading to a stage four cancer diagnosis.

Deane underwent chemotherapy and radiation at Hasbro Children's Hospital but the family agreed it was time to stop treatments due to his extensive pain and suffering, WJAR reports.

The family said the community support lifted the teen's spirit even on his darkest days.

His soccer teammates held a carwash to raise money for Deane's family on Saturday -- the same day the teen died.

"He was just a loveable kid, a jokester, quick-witted," Deane's aunt said of her nephew, adding that the support the family has received has inspired them to continue to raise awareness and help others in similar situations.

Deane's family will be hosting a blood drive in his honor on Aug. 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 851 Middle St. in Fall River. They've also scheduled a car show and vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 at 86 Main St. in Dighton.