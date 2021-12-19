Local

Massachusetts

Mass. to Allow Buses to Drive on Highway Shoulder

Authorized bus drivers using I-93, between Interstate 95 in Woburn and the high-occupancy vehicle lane entrance in Somerville, can drive on highway shoulders during the week

By The Associated Press

NBC10

Massachusetts is beginning a pilot program to allow buses to drive on the shoulder of Interstate 93 during specific times.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advised travelers that the pilot program begins Monday.

Authorized bus drivers using I-93, between Interstate 95 in Woburn and the high-occupancy vehicle lane entrance in Somerville, can drive on highway shoulders during the week when traffic is traveling below below 35 miles per hour.

The buses may use the shoulders from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on I-93 southbound and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on I-93 northbound.

