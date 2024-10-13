Mass. town orders resident projecting political signs on water tower to stop or face consequences

The Town of Hanson, Massachusetts, has ordered a resident to stop projecting a political sign onto the town's municipal water tower or face fines, town officials said in a statement.

The projected image, displayed on the tower on High Street, led to public confusion, since some residents mistakenly believing the town endorsed the message.

Hanson Town Administrator Lisa Green said in a written statement on Saturday that the town, as a governmental entity, does not support political candidates or allow political signs on municipal property.

"This misleads the public into believing that this activity is sanctioned by or condoned by the Town," Green said in a written statement.

Officials are preparing a Cease and Desist order for the resident, who has violated local sign regulations, and the town intends to impose a fine of $100 per day until they stop.

In the meantime, the Highway Department has positioned a spotlight to reduce the visibility of the projection. The town is considering additional measures to fully stop the unauthorized display.

The incident could result in significant costs to taxpayers, including legal fees and Highway Department overtime, according to Green. The daily fine may not offset these expenses, she said.

While residents have the right to display messages their own property, political displays on public property or in a way that suggests town endorsement are prohibited, Green said.