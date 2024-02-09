Mass. town wants private day cares to pay to play at local parks

Private preschools and day cares in Arlington, Massachusetts, could soon be paying a fee to play in its public parks.

It’s a proposal that’s causing concern among business owners.

Arlington’s director of recreation said they’re currently collecting data on who is actually using the public playgrounds at what times before they make a final decision.

But one day care owner said she thinks the proposal is unfair and if it goes through, it will impact her business and their families.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“We’re going to have to increase tuition. Tuition is already high enough in the town of Arlington,” Elizabeth Noguera, who owns Elizabeth’s Day Care, said.

The Greater Boston area has some of the highest child care costs in the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The town says these fees would only affect schools that use the public parks regularly to help maintain the upkeep. They already charge youth sports organizations using public spaces.

In a statement, Director of Recreation Joseph Connelly said in part:

“The thought process is that these are private organizations using public facilities as part of their daily or regular curriculum in a manner which could exclude public use.”

NBC10 Boston

Ha added that they want to emphasize that the intent of this policy is not to put a financial burden on any of the private schools/preschools/businesses in Arlington.

Noguera said they rely on the public parks because they have limited outdoor space, and any fees will be felt by families.

“Imagine telling a parent your kid can’t go to the park because there is another program there or you have to pay a fee for today and you didn’t pay it, so your child is not allowed to be at the park."

Noguera said that around a dozen day care and preschool owners are putting together a letter for the town manager to express their concerns.

If the proposal is finalized, permitting could start as soon as the beginning of the summer.