Mass. transportation officials to discuss holiday travel: Watch live

Whether you're traveling by plane, train or automobile this holiday season, top Massachusetts transportation officials are expected to provide an update on what to expect.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the MBTA, Massport and Massachusetts State Police will hold a press conference at 8 a.m. Thursday to discuss holiday travel.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

AAA has said it expects travel records to be set this holiday season, with 119.3 million people traveling 50 miles or more from home between Dec. 21, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025. That would narrowly surpass the previous record set in 2019. They are expecting an additional 3 million travelers this season compared to last year.

“This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday," said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel.

Nearly 90% of holiday travelers will be driving to their destinations, but AAA also expects air travel to set a new holiday record this season with 7.85 million passengers.