Many Massachusetts residents have been getting excited for what could be the luckiest shot of their lives: the "VaxMillions" giveaways that begin this July.

With $1 million prizes going to five vaccinated adults and $300,000 college scholarships to five kids between 12 and 17, it's no surprise there's buzz about it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But even if you win the prize, announced last week by the Baker administration as a partnership with the Massachusetts Lottery, it turns out you will not become a millionaire overnight.

Whoever wins the $1 million prizes will be responsible for any taxes associated with it, and state and federal taxes will be deducted before the payment is made, a lottery official confirmed to NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Monday.

However, that won't be the case for the $300,000 college scholarship. It will be tax free, if it's used for tuition and fees required for enrollment or attendance, fees, books, supplies and equipment required for classes at the applicable college or university, the official said.

Registration for the contest will start on July 1 and remain open through Aug. 20. Residents will need to submit their personal information online or via a soon-to-launch call center, and state officials will conduct one drawing for each prize per week between July 26 and Aug. 27.

All Massachusetts residents who are fully vaccinated are eligible to enter the drawing and, while the prize won't end up as a full million dollars, it will nevertheless be a big payday for getting vaccinated.