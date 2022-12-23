Mass. Woman Charged With Murder in Boyfriend's Poisoning With Antifreeze

A Massachusetts woman was arrested Thursday, accused of murdering her boyfriend.

Authorities say 64-year-old Judy Church, of Salisbury, poisoned her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid.

Church called police requesting an ambulance shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. Emergency crews found Church's boyfriend, 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, in medical distress. Fowler was taken to three different hospitals for care, and was pronounced dead on Nov. 13.

An autopsy determined that Fowler died of ethylene glycol poisoning, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. Authorities say additional information from their investigation also led them to arrest Church in connection with Fowler's death.

Church will face a judge Friday at Newburyport District Court.